Elle King Provides Key Update on Her Second Country Album

Elle King released her debut country album Come Get Your Wife in 2023. She hopes to solidify her place in the genre later this year with a follow-up to the critically acclaimed album. This time around, though, King hopes to get a little more personal. She wants her fans to get to know her through her music.

King spoke about her upcoming country album with Katy Neal backstage at Audacy’s Leading Ladies. She said she plans to cut back on collaborations and work more on solo songs.

Elle King Wants to Get Personal on Her New Album

King had some killer duets on Come Get Your Wife. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert and “Worth a Shot” with Dierks Bentley were standout tracks on the album. However, she’s not looking to replicate that with her upcoming project. Instead, she is focusing on letting her voice shine on the record.

“What I love about country is the fact that I can be my truest authentic self musically, spiritually, and I can kind of give fans a bit more of a glimpse into my life,” King said. “There’s a lot people don’t know about me and I think that using music as a cathartic way to share with the world about who I am and where I come from and how I feel about things is the way that I can express myself best,” she added.

King won’t be recording duets for her next album. However, she’s not taking on the whole process alone. She told Neal that she enlisted the help of singer/songwriter Pillbox Patti to write a few songs for the project.

“Pillbox Patti is one of the most badass songwriters ever,” King said. “We ended up writing some of the songs on the record and they probably might be some of my favorite songs off the album. She’s just such a superstar,” she added.

King didn’t share a title or release date for her next project. However, she did share some good news. “It’s almost done. I hope to be putting it out soon.”

Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images forAudacy’s Leading Ladies 2024