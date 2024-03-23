Josh Freese Joins A Perfect Circle for Spring 2024 Tour

A Perfect Circle announced their upcoming spring tour last year with Puscifer and Primus. Now, it looks like former band member Josh Freese is temporarily returning to the band for the Sessanta Tour on some of the upcoming dates. The reunion is a happy one, and fans are excited to see Freese return to A Perfect Circle after so many years away.

The A Perfect Circle 2024 Tour will start soon on April 2 in Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center/Wang Theatre. The tour should end on May 4 in Forest Hills, New York at Forest Hills Stadium. Each band will perform their own sets and share the stage as well, all in celebration of A Perfect Circle and Puscifer founding member Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday.

This tour is coming up fast, so it’s vital to get your tickets as soon as possible. It looks like most of the tour dates on Ticketmaster still have tickets available. But once April hits, tickets to the earlier tour dates will quickly sell out.

If your chosen tour date sells out, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see what’s available. Stubhub is an excellent resource for last-minute tickets, and the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate.

The upcoming A Perfect Circle 2024 Tour is coming up soon, and tickets are selling out fast. Reserve your spot on Stubhub before it’s too late!

April 2 – Boston, MA – Boch Center/Wang Theatre (with Freese)

April 3 – Boston, MA – Boch Center/Wang Theatre (with Freese)

April 5 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino (with Freese)

April 6 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (with Freese)

April 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Walnut Creek (with Freese)

April 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Freese)

April 10 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheatre (with Freese)

April 12 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory (with Freese)

April 13 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Freese)

April 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (with Freese)

April 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (with Freese)

April 18 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (with Freese)

April 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl

April 21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

April 23 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

April 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 30 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

May 1 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

May 2 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Photo by Scott Dudelson

