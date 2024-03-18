Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) Announce Farewell Tour

It looks like Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra will soon be no more. The beloved classic rock band, which was formed in 1970, will embark on a final North American tour this summer/fall. The Over And Out Tour will span 27 dates across the US and Canada, after which the band will officially retire from touring in North America. It’s not yet clear whether or not the band is officially disbanding after the ELO 2024 Farewell Tour.
Videos by American Songwriter
The ELO 2024 Farewell Tour will start on August 24 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. The tour will close on October 25 in Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum.
Some of the upcoming tour dates are already launching their presale events over at Ticketmaster. An artist presale and VIP package presale will start on March 20 at 10:00 am PDT. A Live Nation presale will also launch on March 21 at 8:00 am PDT. You can learn more about the necessary presale codes over at the ELO website.
General on-sale will start on March 22 at 10:00 am PDT. Fans can get their tickets through Ticketmaster as well as Stubhub. We tend to recommend Stubhub as your first stop for tickets, since you might find tickets available that are cheaper than face value.
Get your tickets soon! This will be the last time North American fans will be able to see Jeff Lynne’s ELO live in concert.
ELO 2024 Farewell Tour Dates
August 24 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
August 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
August 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
September 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
September 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
September 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
September 14 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 30 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
October 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
October 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.