Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) Announce Farewell Tour

It looks like Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra will soon be no more. The beloved classic rock band, which was formed in 1970, will embark on a final North American tour this summer/fall. The Over And Out Tour will span 27 dates across the US and Canada, after which the band will officially retire from touring in North America. It’s not yet clear whether or not the band is officially disbanding after the ELO 2024 Farewell Tour.

The ELO 2024 Farewell Tour will start on August 24 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. The tour will close on October 25 in Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum.

Some of the upcoming tour dates are already launching their presale events over at Ticketmaster. An artist presale and VIP package presale will start on March 20 at 10:00 am PDT. A Live Nation presale will also launch on March 21 at 8:00 am PDT. You can learn more about the necessary presale codes over at the ELO website.

General on-sale will start on March 22 at 10:00 am PDT. Fans can get their tickets through Ticketmaster as well as Stubhub. We tend to recommend Stubhub as your first stop for tickets, since you might find tickets available that are cheaper than face value.

Get your tickets soon! This will be the last time North American fans will be able to see Jeff Lynne’s ELO live in concert.

August 24 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

August 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

August 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

September 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

September 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

September 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

September 14 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 30 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

October 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

