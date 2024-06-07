3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs by Guns N’ Roses

Have you ever wondered how the classic rock band Guns N’ Roses got its violent/beautiful name? Well in 1985 two bands merged and, like a love child, the new group was born. Those original two bands? Hollywood Rose and L.A. Guns. And in the wake of that musical union, one of the most popular bands of the 20th century was created.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1987, the band released its debut LP Appetite for Destruction, which itself reads almost like a greatest hits record. And since then, the collective has released five more albums. But along the way, GNR has dropped a plethora of songs that have stood the test of time and here below are three that have risen to even the top of that. Indeed, these are three eternal Guns N’ Roses classic rock songs.

[RELATED: Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses: Advice on Songwriting with Bands]

“Welcome to the Jungle” from Appetite for Destruction (1987)

The opening song on Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 debut LP Appetite for Destruction, this track announced the band and its over-the-top, brash style. It was as if the track was saying, “Here we are, get used to us!” The song is a four-minute party marked by lead guitarist Slash’s feverish licks and lead singer Axl Rose’s cartoonist-lightning voice. For the Los Angeles-born band it was chaos and melody dancing together. And while the band’s debut album didn’t gain much traction at first, it was “Welcome to the Jungle” that helped to earn it attention. On the track, which was inspired by a trip Rose made to Seattle, the lead singer belts,

Welcome to the jungle, we got fun and games

We got everything you want, honey, we know the names

We are the people that can find whatever you may need

If you got the money, honey, we got your disease

It’s a jungle, welcome to the jungle

Watch it bring it to your n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n knees, knees

Oh ah, I wanna see you bleed

Welcome to the jungle, we take it day by day

If you want you’re gonna bleed but it’s the price to pay

And you’re a very sexy girl, and very hard to please

You can taste the bright lights but you won’t get there for free

“November Rain” from Use Your Illusion I (1991)

A unique, piano-driven song from a band known for hard rock, “November Rain” is a nine-minute song that at one time was 18 minutes when the band originally recorded it. A power ballad, the song reportedly caused some tensions within the group as some members preferred the shorter, more power-packed rock tunes. But whatever the internal discussions were, this song has stood the test of time and has garnered billions of streams even after it was released pre-internet craze in the 1990s. On the emotive love song, Rose sings,

When I look into your eyes

I can see a love restrained

But darlin’ when I hold you

Don’t you know I feel the same?

Nothin’ lasts forever

And we both know hearts can change

And it’s hard to hold a candle

In the cold November rain

“Patience” from G N’ R Lies (1988)

Another outlier for the hard-rock group, this acoustic-driven song that features some sublime whistling from Rose was recorded in a single session. It’s a love song about losing love. As two drift apart, perspective and, yes, patience are needed. Perhaps there can be reconciliation, perhaps not. And this track offers a deep breath from a group used to the opposite in its music. On the lilting track, Rose sings,

Shed a tear ’cause I’m missin’ you

I’m still alright to smile

Girl, I think about you everyday now

Was a time when I wasn’t sure

But you set my mind at ease

There is no doubt you’re in my heart now

Said, woman, take it slow

It’ll work itself out fine

All we need is just a little patience

Said, sugar, make it slow

And we’ll come together fine

All we need is just a little patience

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images