Sabrina Carpenter followed the success of her summer anthem “Espresso” with an equally as enticing mid-tempo track titled, “Please Please Please.” Ever irreverent, Carpenter lets her humor take a front seat in this song about falling in love with a less-than-palatable man. She loves him, but doesn’t suspect everyone else will. Dive deep into this soon-to-be-hit with us, below.

Behind the Meaning of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please”

Keeping love and keeping your pride can sometimes seem like a fickle task. Carpenter certainly think so, judging by the lyrics in “Please Please Please.” The rising pop star struggles to keep her relationship afloat in one hand, and her ego intact in the other.

I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste

It’s funny and it’s ironic that only I feel that way

I promise ’em that you’re different and everyone makes mistakes

But just don’t

Though we’re not sure this song is about Carpenter’s current relationship with actor Barry Keoghan, she does reference his profession (I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy) and he does star in the accompanying music video for the song. Regardless, Carpenter’s plea for her significant other to fall in line is a universal idea.

Please, please, please

Don’t prove ’em right

And please, plеase, please

Don’t bring mе to tears when I just did my makeup so nice

Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another

I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf**ker

Carpenter is as tongue-in-cheek as ever in this song, masking her lament with playfulness. It’s a dichotomy that Carpenter does well time and time again. She has many songs that would fall into the somber category, but they are never depressing. She always finds a way to keep things light. “Please Please Please” might be her greatest bout of that practice. Check out the song, below.





