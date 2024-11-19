3 Eternal Songs by The Muppets That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

It seems every generation is introduced to The Muppets. Again and again, young people meet the characters like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the rest of the gang. One of the reasons the group gets to find new audiences every few years is the songs they’ve sung. Whether solo or with a group, the songs always boast a lovely charm.

Here below, we wanted to explore three songs from The Muppets that continue to bring in fans. A trio of tracks from the Jim Henson-created cast of characters that put a smile on your face and make you remember what youth was all about. Indeed, these are three eternal songs by The Muppets that will make you feel like a kid again.

“Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog from The Muppet Movie: Original Soundtrack Recording (1979)

Perhaps the most famous song by The Muppets from the most famous Muppet. This Kermit the Frog-sung tune was written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher for The Muppet Movie. The track, which hit No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, also garnered its writers an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song upon its release. Lyrically, Kermit sings both mournfully and wistfully about rainbows and dreams and connections between people. Indeed, he offers,

Why are there so many songs about rainbows and what’s on the other side?

Rainbows are visions, but only illusions, and rainbows have nothing to hide

So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it

I know they’re wrong wait and see

Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection

The lovers, the dreamers and me

Who said that wishes would be heard and answered when wished on the morning star?

“Mahna Mahna” by Mahna Mahna and the Snowths from The Ed Sullivan Show (1969)

This nonsense song has something so magnetic about it that even though there are no real lyrics, it’s memorable. The song is based on the Italian song “Mah Nà Mah Nà” from the 1968 movie Sweden: Heaven and Hell. But in the hands of Muppet veterans Frank Oz and Jim Henson, the tune became fodder for wacky antics on programs like The Ed Sullivan Show and later The Muppet Show. On the song, the creatures Mahna Mahna and the Snowths sing,

Mahna Mahna do do do do do Mahna Mahna do do do do

Mahna Mahna do do do do do do do do do do do do do do do do do

Mahna Mahna

“The Muppet Show Theme” by The Muppets cast from The Muppet Show (1976)

In 1976, the variety show known as The Muppet Show first aired. It was a program Jim Henson had shopped around to television executives for years but American outlets always passed on it. But a British producer finally gave the OK and one of the most successful, beloved, and memorable TV shows was created. One of the reasons the show was so fun was due to the opening theme song, which featured the entire cast of the program singing,

It’s time to play the music

It’s time to light the lights

It’s time to meet the Muppets on the Muppet Show tonight



It’s time to put on makeup

It’s time to dress up right

It’s time to raise the curtain on the Muppet Show tonight

