3 Explosive Rage Against the Machine Concerts Every Fan Should See

With the recent news from drummer Brad Will that iconic rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine will likely not ever tour again, the reality is leaving some fans stunned and saddened.

But to help palliate the possibility, we wanted to help RATM followers dive back into just what was so great about the band to begin with. As such, here below, we want to share three live shows that every Rage fan should take in and even sing along with in fist-rising glory.

Los Angeles (2000)

This hour-plus-long set from Los Angeles showcases the explosive nature of the band, from their pounding, rocking instrumentation to the scream-rap-singing from frontman Zach de la Rocha. He’s complemented, as usual, by guitarist Tom Morello, who turns his instrument from a six-string electric guitar to a veritable turntable onstage. During this show, Rage performs songs like “Bulls On Parade,” “Killing in The Name,” and “Guerrilla Radio.” Check it out here below.

Mexico City (1999)

This show has the band rocking out to thousands of audience members. Are those flames emanating from de la Rocha? Is that lightning coming from Morello’s guitar? Might as well be. The band not only entertains and inspires but washes its fans in a bath of acidic truth, melting away some of the imperialistic suppositions we are taught and that stick to us every day. What a badass group. Check it out here below.

Raleigh (2022)

This more recent show comes from the band’s 2022 tour, a string of dates during which de la Rocha injured himself. That’s why he’s seated as he performs. Nevertheless, the band doesn’t disappoint, giving the same energy and fervor they’ve become famous for. The newly minted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are an A-bomb of sound, performing songs like “Bullet in the Head,” “Testify,” and “Killing in the Name.” Check it out here below.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage