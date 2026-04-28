3 Infamous Classic Rock Concert Moments Fans Still Talk About Decades Later

Some classic rock concert moments are so memorable that fans still talk about them to this very day. That’s the case for the following famous moments: some powerful, some culture-changing, and some tragic. Let’s take a look.

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Jimi Hendrix Shreds Through “The Star Spangled Banner” at Woodstock in 1969

I have to admit, I still listen to Jimi Hendrix’s performance of “Star Spangled Banner” from Woodstock 1969 all the time. And each and every time, it continues to give me chills. Hendrix’s version rippled with distortion, and this vocalless cover of the song is rich with symbolism. The Vietnam War was raging on, counterculture was pushing back on what was happening, and Hendrix was at the head of it all musically, shredding through a broken, wild version of a patriotic song. It’s one of the greatest performances of all time, period.

Bob Dylan Goes Electric at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965

Minor fans of Bob Dylan have likely heard of this “controversy” and struggle to see what the big deal was. In 1965, Dylan was the most famous folk artist at the time. Folk music was the sound of college youths, many of whom used the musical style to produce protest songs against the Vietnam War and other injustices. Rock music, however, was starting to creep into the mainstream.

Everyone expected Dylan to stick to what made him famous in the first place. He opted to do the opposite and took to the stage at Newport Folk Festival with electric instruments in tow. Many in the crowd booed him. But the moment lives on as one of the most radical changes in a famous musician’s career, and it led him to decades of fame.

Bruce Hampton “Dies” On-Stage While Performing at the Fox Theatre in 2017

It’s been a little less than a decade since this happened, but it was so shocking at the time that I think it deserves a spot on our list of classic rock concert moments that still get talked about today. It’ll probably still be talked about decades from now.

Bruce Hampton was a famous rock and jazz fusion artist who was well-known in the Atlanta, Georgia music scene. He rose to fame as part of The Hampton Grease Band and would go on to form others. His career was rich and long, starting in the 1960s and ultimately ending in 2017 when he collapsed during his 70th birthday performance on stage. Hampton often played practical jokes, so fans initially thought the collapse was a bit. It quickly became clear that this wasn’t the case. He had suffered a massive heart attack and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after. Reports at the time incorrectly reported that Hampton died in the middle of his set.

In the end, Hampton died doing what he loved. The rest of us could only be so lucky.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns