Gwen Stefani Announces Live Super Bowl Performance; Usher Drops Star-Studded Halftime Show Teaser

Gwen Stefani fans, rejoice: The superstar just announced she’ll be headlining a special live show from Las Vegas on February 11 at Super Bowl LVIII. In a video posted on social media, Stefani addressed fans and shared the news that TikTok is hosting a live-streamed concert before the game.

“I’m so excited to announce that I am headlining Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate,” she announced in the video. “Huddle up and watch my performance live on TikTok on February 11.”

Fans can watch the live stream from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on tiktok.com/@nfl. It will include Stefani’s performance plus a host of other live content. The lineup for TikTok Tailgate also includes NFL guests and famous TikTok creators providing team facts, game predictions, and commentary. In addition to being live-streamed, Stefani’s performance will be broadcast in part on CBS during the Super Bowl Pregame Show.

“We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can’t wait to see you all in Vegas!” Stefani said in a statement, per a report from AZCentral.

First Trailer Drops for Usher’s Halftime Show

Meanwhile, Usher on Friday (January 12) dropped a trailer for his Super Bowl halftime performance. It’s set to a medley of performances of his hit song “Yeah!,” beautifully crafting a look back at Usher’s career. Titled Usher: 30 Years in the Making, the trailer features footage of his devoted fans performing their renditions of “Yeah!” as well as some famous faces.

Basketball superstar LeBron James, South Korean singer Jungkook, and Colombian rapper J Balvin make appearances either singing or dancing along to the 2004 hit song. The trailer is a great look at how far Usher has come as a performer, and doubly serves to get fans hyped for his halftime show.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement in September. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

