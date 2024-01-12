Lainey Wilson’s Earnings from ‘Yellowstone’ & Music

Wanting to share her songs with the world, Lainey Wilson left her home in Baskin, Louisiana, and moved to Nashville, hoping to make a name for herself. Not knowing much about the music industry or having a great deal of money, the singer ended up in a trailer as she nurtured her career. Jump forward a few years and Wilson is a hit country star with numerous awards like Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. And she landed a role in the hit TV series Yellowstone. With her career only blossoming, it appears living in a trailer is a thing of the past.

Videos by American Songwriter

While it is easy to look at her success, Wilson discussed the hard time she had trying to break into the music industry on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen. “I had some of the darkest days of my entire life in that camper,” she said. “It would be 20 degrees outside, my furnace wasn’t working, and I would just wrap up in jackets. I could see my breath in the camper, and I thought, just to myself, ‘Lord, I hope this is temporary. I hope this is temporary because it’s hard.'”

[Watch Lainey Wilson In Concert – Tickets On Sale Now]

Wilson Amazed by Her Opportunities

Those dark days ended thanks to successful albums like Tougher and Bell Bottom Country. With the singer gaining fans seemingly almost daily, one happened to be Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind Yellowstone. After requesting to use some of her music in the show, the two eventually met and Wilson subsequently landed the role of Abby. By adding that to her growing list of accomplishments, Celebrity Net Worth estimated she is about $4 million richer.

[RELATED: Gallery: Lainey Wilson’s Biggest Moments of 2023—CMA Entertainer of the Year, Headlining Tour, and More!]

Although Wilson worked tirelessly to get where she is in the music industry, she never forgot her original goal to share music. She told Parade, “All I’ve ever wanted to do is sing country music and tell stories that people connect to. It wasn’t until once I saw how my career was starting to unravel and the opportunities that were coming my way I’m like, ‘Wow! There’s going to be other opportunities that come along with this that I never in a million years even imagined.'”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images