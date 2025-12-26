3 Face-Melting Guitar Solos From the 1980s That Aren’t by Eddie Van Halen or Mark Knopfler

When talking about some of the greatest guitar solos of all time, the majority of people would likely reference solos from the 1960s and 1970s. However, the 1980s had quite a few guitar solos that are certainly in the conversation for the greatest of all time. Several of those solos belong to Eddie Van Halen and Mark Knopfler, but there are far, far more worth considering. That being said, here are three face-melting guitar solos from the 1980s that aren’t by Eddie Van Halen or Mark Knopfler.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses(Solo by Slash)

This is an incredibly predictable selection, but don’t you agree with us? Frankly, Slash‘s guitar solo on Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 single, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, is perfect. To us, Slash’s skills on this solo match the skills of the two guitarists mentioned above, as well as those of Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, and Jeff Beck.

There is no one reason why this song was such a success, but Slash’s guitar solo on this single was seemingly quite a big one. Following its 1987 release, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Where The Streets Have No Name” by U2(Solo by The Edge)

U2 was one of the biggest rock bands of the 1980s, and still one of the biggest rock bands of the current day. U2’s music has never been in the same category as a foot-stomping and head-banging band such as Van Halen or Mötley Crüe. However, their guitarist, The Edge, still knows how to deliver a guitar solo that is refined yet a bit unhinged.

To us, the best guitar solo performed by The Edge is on U2’s 1987 single, “Where The Streets Have No Name”. While it didn’t reach the top 10 in the United States, as it peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100, it landed at No. 1 in New Zealand and Ireland, as well as at No. 4 in the United Kingdom.

“Pride And Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan& Double Trouble (Solo by SRV)

In the 1980s, no musician even came close to the skills of Stevie Ray Vaughan, other than his predecessors. Needless to say, SRV was not partaking in the rock ‘n’ fads of the 1980s, and that is just one of the many reasons he was one of the best of the decade, and arguably one of the greatest of all time.

Every SRV song hosts a one-of-a-kind guitar solo, but the one we are picking today is his 1983 track, “Pride And Joy”. Given SRV’s niche sound and following, this single didn’t chart on the Hot 100. Though when it comes to this song, chart history doesn’t mean a thing, as it goes far beyond any statistical value.

