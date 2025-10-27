Slash Unsure About Guns N’ Roses Performing at the Sphere in Las Vegas: “I’m Real Trepidatious About Playing There”

With the Las Vegas Sphere ushering in a new era of concerts, groups like U2, Phish, Eagles, and Dead Company jumped at the chance to perform at the historic venue. Even country singer Kenny Chesney got the opportunity to step on its stage. While bands are clamoring to add their name to the history of the Sphere, famed guitarist Slash wasn’t so sure the Sphere was the right fit for Guns N’ Roses. Although fans might dream of the idea of Guns N’ Roses embracing the future of live entertainment, the musician expressed his concerns about the venue.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Eddie Trunk, Slash discussed the possibility of Guns N’ Roses getting its moment at the Sphere. While loving what the venue produced and how it blended live entertainment with advanced technology, he said, “I’m real trepidatious about playing there, because… It’s a great visual show. I think that in almost every case for a band, it becomes a visual show as opposed to seeing a rock and roll show. So there’s that.”

[RELATED: Slash Has Addressed Axl Rose’s Viral Outburst at Guns N’ Roses Concert]

The One Band Slash Considered The Perfect Fit For The Sphere

While not wanting to stray too far from the normal concert setting, Slash thought the Sphere might not be rock and roll friendly. “It’s just one of those things where it seems like a really cool thing and conceptually there’s probably a lot of cool things that you could do, but I don’t think it would be the right environment for a proper rock and roll show.”

Although seeing Slash and Guns N’ Roses at the Sphere might happen in the future, the musician remained focused on their current tour. Traveling all over South America, the group currently planned shows throughout November with one final concert in Mexico City.

Aside from Guns N’ Roses taking over the Sphere, Slash offered what he considered the perfect band to perform on its stage – Metallica. It should come as no surprise, given how Metallica became the first band to perform on every continent.

For all his respect toward the technology and scale of the Sphere, Slash still believes rock and roll belongs in a place where the sweat hits the floor and the sound comes from the heart.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)