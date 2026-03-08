3 Famous Songs You Didn’t Know Started as Throwaways

Sometimes, a song that a musician has no faith in will surprise everyone; including the artist themselves. That was the case, more or less, for the following three famous songs from pop and rock’s past. All of these songs were essentially throwaways that came close to never getting released at all. And yet, they became hits anyway. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Maggie May” by Rod Stewart (1971)

“Maggie May” was a hefty hit for Rod Stewart back in the early 1970s. I can see why. It’s a fun little folk rock tune with some pretty dark connotations about virginity and being in a relationship with an older woman. It resonated with listeners and became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles charts, among others. And yet, it was originally a throwaway meant to just be the B-side of “Reason To Believe”. Radio stations preferred the B-side, and “Maggie May” became a hit, the first of a long string of hits for Stewart.

“Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica (1992)

This soft rock jam from Metallica remains a fan favorite. It has been a historical favorite of the band at live performances, too. “Nothing Else Matters” peaked at No. 6 on the UK Singles chart and No. 34 on the Hot 100, as well as No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. According to James Hetfield, the song was a little something he put together when he was on tour and sad about being away from home. The song was, surprisingly, not meant to be released. Hetfield had written it for himself and thought it didn’t fit Metallica’s head-banging vibe, but once Lars Ulrich heard the tune, it was recorded and released on the band’s self-titled album.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson (1983)

Michael Jackson definitely didn’t think this entry on our list of songs was a throwaway. But producer Quincy Jones certainly did. “Billie Jean” was written by Jackson about the groupies he saw his brothers canoodle with in The Jackson 5, as well as his own experiences with women stalking him. Jackson felt like the song would make waves. But producer Quincy Jones didn’t like the demo, particularly the bassline and MJ’s famous introduction. He changed his mind after Jackson told him the song “made [him] want to dance.”

“When Michael Jackson tells you, ‘That’s what makes me want to dance’, well, the rest of us just have to shut up,” said Jones.

“Billie Jean” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1983.

