3 Feel-Good Rock Songs From the 1990s That Soothe the Soul

The 1990s might have been known for hard-hitting grunge and alternative rock music, but there were a few feel-good songs from that era that are still quite pleasant to listen to today. And if you were a 90s kid yourself, I bet you remember the following three feel-good rock songs word for word. Let’s dive in!

Videos by American Songwriter

“All The Small Things” by Blink-182

Nothing reminds me of the late 1990s quite like Blink-182’s hit pop-punk album, Enema Of The State. That was such a wild time for music, both in pop and rock. Genres and subgenres were changing rapidly as the age of the internet came into the fold. “All The Small Things” is one of the band’s most memorable songs from that album. I bet if you were a 90s kid, you’ll immediately be transported back in time after just a few of those opening guitar riffs. “All The Small Things” was a global hit for Blink-182, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Top 10 on quite a few other international charts.

“Virtual Insanity” by Jamiroquai

There’s a reason why the intro of the music video for “Virtual Insanity” by Jamiroquai has become a meme of sorts in recent years. It’s such a fun song with a wacky vibe to it that was very on-brand for Jamiroquai. It also helps that “Virtual Insanity” is just such a good song, too. It’s an alternative rock tune with an acid jazz, trip hop edge to it. And this song was quite a big hit for the band. However, I can’t help but think it should have charted higher in the US.

“I Want You” by Savage Garden

Those fast-paced lyrics, the dreamy instrumentation, the very 90s vibe of it all… It’s hard not to love this song from synth-pop soft rock band Savage Garden. “I Want You” is one of the best feel-good rock songs of the 1990s. And it continues to get a lot of attention today. Its initial charting success came from its use on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in the mid-90s. The song has since been used in everything from the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to various internet trends, particularly on TikTok.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns