These 4 Classic Rock Songs From 1989 Definitely Sound Even Better Today

In 1989, rock music was coming to the end of what remains one of the most beloved eras in the genre. The year saw plenty of hits, including these four songs, which might actually sound even better today.

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“I’ll Be There For You” by Bon Jovi

As love songs go, Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You” is a good one. Written by band members Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, the song is on the band’s fourth studio album, New Jersey.

“I’ll Be There For You” comes after their decidedly non-romantic songs, like “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Bad Medicine”. The success of “I’ll Be There For You” is a bit surprising, since the song is almost six minutes long.

“If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher

“If I Could Turn Back Time” is on Cher’s Heart Of Stone album. The song is written by Diane Warren. One of the biggest hits of Cher’s career, Warren begged Cher to record “If I Could Turn Back Time”. It remains one of the most successful singles of Cher’s career.

“I thought it was a great song for her, and she hated it,” Warren tells Rolling Stone. “So I went to the studio when she was recording another song of mine. And literally, when [Cher] was in the lounge, I got on my hands and knees and held her leg down until she said she’d try it out.”

Interestingly, “If I Could Turn Back Time” is Cher’s second No. 1 hit in 1989, an impressive feat considering her first hit single came in 1965, with “All I Really Want To Do”. After “If I Could Turn Back Time”, Cher waited ten more years to have another No. 1 single, with “Believe”.

“If You Don’t Know Me By Now” by Simply Red

The angst in Simply Red’s “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” is palpable. The song, written by Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was first released by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes in 1972, becoming a Top 5 hit for them.

But it’s Simply Red’s version that remains the most well-known. A six-week No.1 single for Simply Red, it remains their biggest hit. In 2008, Seal included a version of “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” on his Soul album. Another version also appears on Martina McBride’s 2014 Everlasting record.

“The End Of The Innocence” by Don Henley

The message in “The End Of The Innocence” will always be timely. Written by Henley and Bruce Hornsby, the song is the title track of Henley’s third solo album. Hornsby also plays on the song.

Also on The End Of The Innocence is “The Last Worthless Evening”, another radio hit for Henley. The record is also his last solo album for 11 years. In 2000, Henley released his fourth studio album, Inside Job.

Henley earned a Grammy Award for his performance of the song.

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