3 Country Songs From 2014 That No One Remembers Anymore

The year 2014 was an interesting time in country music. Bro-country was a popular subgenre in country music, while artists like Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw were still churning out hits. Amid the mixed sounds of country music during that year are these three country songs, which are really good, even if not many people remember them anymore.

“Beachin’” by Jake Owen

“Beachin’” became a No. 1 hit for Jake Owen. On his Days Of Gold album, the song is written by hit songwriters Jaren Johnston, Jon Nite, and Jimmy Robbins. While “Beachin’” isn’t about a serious topic, the uptempo song became a No. 1 hit for Owen.

The visually strong lyric begins with, “Just watching her blonde hair, sun burn, stare at them / Whitecaps rolling over / Laid back in a thrift store beach chair / Dropping limes in her Corona / Well she looks back, yeah, she throws me a kiss / Like ‘Honey, I sure want you’ / And it’s a 103 between her and me / And only 92 in Daytona.”

Surprisingly, “Beachin’” actually wasn’t written for Owen, but it could have been.

“When we found out he was in it, I knew,” Nite recalls to The Tennessean. “I was like, ‘Okay, this works for him. This is it.’ So, it just worked the whole summer.”

“Freestyle” by Lady A

Lady A includes “Freestyle” on their 747 album. The lighthearted song is written by band members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood, along with Shane McAnally.

The lyric and tight harmonies are reminiscent of a 90s classic. The feel-good song says, “Hey, there ain’t nothing wrong / Just making it up as we go along / Find a little rock ‘n’ roll hallelujah / Throw your hands up high if the spirit moves ya, babe Singing hey, hey, hey / We can do it old school, ABC style / Maybe we can go a little wild and freestyle.”

Comedian Nathan Barnatt stars in the funny video.

“Hope You Get Lonely Tonight” by Cole Swindell

“Hope You Get Lonely Tonight” is Cole Swindell’s second single and second No. 1 hit. Swindell, Michael Carter, and Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are the writers of the song.

“Hope You Get Lonely Tonight” is about a potential reunion, if only for a night. The song says, “If you’re feelin’ what I’m feelin’ let’s mix it up / You got my number baby hit me up / If you need a little late night pick me up / I hope you get lonely tonight / We ain’t gotta make up, just kiss me / We could straight up blame it on the whiskey / You ain’t gotta wake up and miss me, no / I hope you get lonely tonight.”

