3 Feel-Good Songs From the 1980s That Soothe the Soul

Feel-good songs feel like a bit of a rare breed nowadays. But back in the 1980s, feel-good songs were all the rage, and plenty of pop and rock hits from that decade topped the charts. Let’s look at just three favorites that 80s kids probably still find comfort in today. And even if you’re not an 80s kid, these three songs are still total bops.

“Kiss” by Prince And The Revolution

This song always puts a smile on my face, and I think “Kiss” might just be Prince’s funnest career hit. This 1986 funk-pop jam from Parade is quite simple and showcases Prince’s higher vocal range beautifully. I’m not surprised at all that “Kiss” topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release. It’s a total classic and a great example of Prince’s songwriting talents when it came to pumping out pop bangers. Modern-day songwriters could learn a thing or two from “Kiss”.

“Blister In The Sun” by Violent Femmes

Honestly, every time I hear this song, I think it’s from the 90s. That might be due to the fact that “Blister In The Sun” didn’t get released as a promotional single until 1997. However, Violent Femmes were ahead of their time, and despite sounding like a 90s bluesy skiffle tune, “Blister In The Sun” was actually recorded in 1982 and originally released on the band’s 1983 self-titled debut record. This is such a fun song, and I can’t imagine anyone being in a bad mood after listening to it.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood

I mean, “Relax” is the title, after all. What’s more relaxing than a synth-pop tune with a great melody telling you to relax on repeat? “Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood is one of my favorite feel-good songs of the 1980s, and it’s wild to think that it was so controversial back in the day. There were plenty of songs out there in 1983 that were about… fooling around. Still, despite the backlash involving this song’s homoerotic subtext, “Relax” was a massive hit after it was released. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and topped others, including the UK Singles chart and plenty of charts across Europe.

Photo by George Lange, Courtesy of Craft Recordings