Jelly Roll Just Received a Full Pardon From Tennessee Governor

We dare you to find a more impressive redemption arc than Jelly Roll’s. Battling poverty and substance use, the Antioch, Tennessee-born artist found himself on the wrong side of the law multiple times in the past. Taking that pain and transforming it, Jelly Roll rose to international fame with unflinchingly honest songs like “Save Me,” “Need a Favor,” and “I Am Not Okay.” Eight months after the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously approved a full pardon for the seven-time Grammy nominee’s crimes, Jelly got word today that he is officially receiving a clean slate.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released his annual list of pardons, granting clemency to 33 Tennesseans who had already completed their sentences. Jelly Roll’s legal name, Jason DeFord, was on that list.

“His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for,” Lee told reporters Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The second-term governor added that he was looking forward to meeting the rapper-turned-country-star for the first time.

A year ago, I wrote ⁦@GovBillLee⁩ asking for a full Pardon for Jason “Jelly Roll” Deford…..today the Board unanimously recommended his Pardon. It’s now in the hands of our Governor. pic.twitter.com/NACZOGW2y0 — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) April 22, 2025

Outpouring of Support Likely Contributed to Jelly Roll Pardon

Jelly Roll’s felony convictions include robbery and drug charges. He was sentenced to one year in prison plus probation for the 2002 robbery.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, who runs Nashville’s jail, wrote to the governor on Jelly’s behalf. In April 2025, the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously recommended a pardon, leaving the CMT Award winner’s ultimate fate in Lee’s hands.

Since becoming a household name, Jelly Roll has focused his philanthropic efforts on mental health and substance use recovery. He also frequently performs in men’s prisons. In early 2024, he testified before the U.S. Senate about the dangers of fentanyl, which he has experienced firsthand.

Lately, the “Winning Streak” crooner, 41, has made headlines for all the right reasons. He is up for three awards at the 2026 Grammys. Additionally, country singer Craig Morgan recently formally invited him to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“I’m a broken dude that came from a broken place, “Jelly Roll recently told AP. “And like Humpty Dumpty, they put me back together, baby.”

Featured image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio