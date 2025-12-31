3 Female Artists From the 1980s Who Helped Shape Country Music

Country music of today is built on artists from the past, who worked hard to make the genre stand out. There are numerous country music legends who have helped make country music as a genre so special. But a lot of the success of country music can be traced back to these three female country artists from the 1980s, who helped pave the way for future generations.

Videos by American Songwriter

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire had her first of many No. 1 hits in 1982, with “Can’t Even Get The Blues”. On her Unlimited album, McEntire proved that her tenacity would pay off, and it did. It took McEntire six years and 18 singles before one of her singles reached the top of the charts. But once it did, McEntire was off and running.

Not only did McEntire prove herself brave in being vocal about what songs she wanted to release, like “Fancy”, but she also showed off her creativity in other ways. In 1986, McEntire starred in her first video, for “Whoever’s In New England“. After discovering her love of acting by being in that video, McEntire began making her videos very theatrical, creating separate storylines with videos for songs like “The Heart Won’t Lie”, “Does He Love You”, and more.

McEntire is still paving the way. She recently hit a new streaming record for “Trailblazer“, her collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. The song is nominated for a Grammy.

Patty Loveless

It wasn’t until 1985 that Patty Loveless released her first single, “Lonely Days, Lonely Nights”. The song is the first of four songs Loveless released from her eponymous freshman album, none of which were a success at radio. Loveless was, fortunately, undeterred.

Her sophomore If My Heart Had Windows record includes the title track and “Little Bit In Love”, both Top 10 singles for Loveless, who by then had found her stride. In 1989, Loveless had her first of several No. 1 hits, with “Timber, I’m Falling In Love”.

Loveless was unafraid to sing about whatever she wanted. She also had her own unique style. Loveless was blissfully bold enough to sing what she chose to sing and how she wanted to sing it, including letting her Kentucky roots shine in her voice. Even all these years later, female country artists still want to be like Loveless.

Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker was just 13 years old when her debut single, “Delta Dawn“, was released in 1972. Because of that, Tucker practically grew up in country music, giving her a unique insight and influence within the genre.

Far from a one-hit wonder, Tucker followed “Delta Dawn” with other hit singles, like “What’s Your Mama’s Name”, “Would You Lay With Me (In A Field Of Stone)”, “San Antonio Stroll”, and more.

Although young, Tucker made a name for herself by standing up for what she believed in, paving the way for countless other female country artists who came after her.

“It’s always going to be a man’s world, and I’m all for equal rights and all that for women,” Tucker tells The Boot. “I think women are a lot stronger than men and can know how we work better. It’s hard for a man sitting up in an office to tell a country singer what works and how to build their lives.”

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images