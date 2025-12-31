Graham Nash Has Delivered a Special New Year’s Message to Fans … and It’s for the Birds!

Graham Nash has sent out a New Year’s message to fans with a little help from some fine feathered friends. On December 31, the British folk-rock legend posted on his Instagram the latest in a series of videos capturing him out and about in his neighborhood in New York City.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the clip, the 83-year-old singer/songwriter is standing in a park surrounded by some pigeons. “It’s Graham,” he says, addressing fans. “I want to wish you a very happy ending to this year. And let’s hope that next year will be even better!”

[RELATED: Graham Nash “Excited” to Be Hitting the Road Again in 2026 With a Spring US Solo Tour of the East Coast]

Nash then raises his arms, and some of the pigeons fly up and perch on his left hand and arm. He then greets the birds and giggles. We can only assume that the pigeons may have been enticed by some strategically placed birdseed, or perhaps they’re just big fans of Graham.

Accompanying the video, Nash posted a note that begins, “What were the odds?” followed by a laughing emoji.

Graham continued, “Wishing you all a very happy, healthy, and hopeful new year. May you have many moments of laughter along the way! (And thank you @woodstockings [Nash’s wife, Amy Grantham] for always getting me out and walking.)”

Nash’s 2026 Tour Plans

Nash recently announced plans for a 2026 spring tour leg that will visit venues throughout the Eastern U.S. The 18-date trek kicks off on April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, and is plotted out through a May 1-2 engagement in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Nash also has two nights stands lined up in three other Florida cities—Clearwater (April 22-23), Key West (April 25-26), and Fort Lauderdale (April 28-29).

In addition, Graham will be the special guest of The Avett Brothers at a July 12 concert at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Tickets for all the concerts are on sale now. Visit GrahamNash.com for more details.

Nash recently wrapped a busy 2025 that included nearly 60 solo shows in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, he appeared on December 12 at the 45th annual John Lennon Tribute concert at The Town Hall in New York City.

According to Setlist.fm, Graham sang two classic Lennon solo songs during the show—“Love” and “Oh My Love.” and “Imagine.” He also joined folk great Judy Collins to duet on “Imagine” and the Crosby, Stills & Nash gem “Helplessly Hoping.” In addition, Nash took the stage for the finale, which featured all of the performers singing “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and “Give Peace a Chance.”

The annual benefit show raises funds for Theatre Within. The non-profit organization provides “ongoing free programs in creative expression and mindfulness.”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)