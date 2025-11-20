3 Female Classic Rock Singers From the Early 1970s With No. 1 Albums

When you look at the 1970s, something jumps out at you pretty quickly. Rock music was everywhere. Electric guitars, giant drum sets, bombastic bass guitars, keys like bonfires rising up into the night, and singers who are part-banshee. There’s a reason so many great classic rock bands came from the decade. But while it’s easy to remember many of the men who rose to fame, too often we forget the gals.

But not here, not today. Below, we wanted to highlight three classic rockers from the 1970s who scored No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200. That’s no easy accomplishment for anyone, but these classic rockers did it and dominated. Indeed, these are three classic rock frontwomen from the 70s who boasted No. 1 albums.

‘Pearl’ by Janis Joplin (1971)

Released in January of 1971, just three months after Janis Joplin died tragically young at 27 years old, Pearl hit the No. 1 spot on the Top 200 and stayed there for nine consecutive weeks. That’s a testament to Joplin’s talent and her connectivity to fans. Featuring indelible songs like “Me And Bobby McGee” and “Mercedes Benz”, the album is a rollicking good time and a reminder that flying close to the sun has its consequences.

‘Tapestry’ by Carole King (1971)

While Joplin dominated the spring of 1971, Carole King dominated the summer of that same year. That’s when her 1971 LP, Tapestry, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and stayed there for a remarkable 15 weeks. King has a way of making music that is both sturdy and delicate, brittle and brave. It’s an incredible balancing act, and it’s one that has made her a fan favorite for decades. As for her 1971 LP, the album features songs like “You’ve Got a Friend” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”. And… just months later, King released another No. 1 album, Music.

‘No Secrets’ by Carly Simon (1972)

Carly Simon, not unlike Carole King, had a knack for telling stories. Her delivery was sharp and clear, and it was also warm and welcoming. It’s a difficult line to walk, but it’s one that becomes so inviting. Audiences flocked to the music on Simon’s 1972 LP, No Secrets. It was like she was telling you her deepest inner thoughts. That’s how you engender yourself to millions of fans, and that’s just what Simon did on this LP, which featured tunes like “You’re So Vain” and stayed at the top of the Top 200 for five weeks.

