3 Fleetwood Mac Solo Songs That Are Actually Really Good

The members of Fleetwood Mac are perhaps best known for their time together. However, that doesn’t mean they weren’t great artists before that. Here are some songs from some of the group members’ solo endeavors. You’ll likely love these if you’re a Fleetwood Mac enthusiast.

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“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

This song is easily one of the most enduring songs from Nicks’ solo career. When she released Bella Donna in 1981, Nicks proved that she could not only hold her weight as a lead singer but also as the primary creator of her art. “Edge Of Seventeen” in particular was actually inspired by the death of Nicks’ uncle and songwriter John Lennon.

Nicks has actually shared in previous interviews that the dove on the album cover is meant to symbolize the ex-Beatle.

“[Edge Of Seventeen] was written right after John Lennon was assassinated,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “That was a very scary and sad moment for all of us in the rock and roll business… That was so unacceptable to all of us in our community. So the white dove was John Lennon, and peace.”

“Trouble” by Lindsey Buckingham

“Trouble” was the first solo single Buckingham ever released, and the first single off his 1981 album, Law And Order. In an interview with Stereogum, he shared why he felt “Trouble” was a bit of a departure from the project.

“In a moment when I realized the only way I was going to explore the left side of my palate was to do solo work, Law And Order was a bit, shall we say, sarcastic as a body of work, a bit camp, maybe a bit too camp, almost verging on a comedy album in some ways in terms of the irony that was there and the sensibility.” He continued, saying, “‘Trouble’ was a song that was very absent of that, and that’s probably one reason that they picked it out as a single.”

“Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks

“Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks is easily one of the most danceable songs from her discography, but it also tells quite a story if you pay attention to the lyrics. Played by both Nicks and Fleetwood Mac onstage, this song is a personal favorite of the songwriter’s.

“‘Stand Back‘ has always been my favorite song onstage, because…when it starts, it has an energy that comes from somewhere unknown…” Nicks said of the song. “And it seems to have no timespace. I’ve never quite understood this sound… But I have never questioned it.”

Photo by: Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images