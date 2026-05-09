Crosby, Stills & Nash’s First Hit Single From 1969 Was Initially Overlooked by Another Band

Crosby, Stills & Nash helped initiate the concept of the supergroup when they formed in late 1968. Three free agents of sorts from popular, albeit wildly disparate, bands, they came together once they heard the unearthly harmonies that emanated from their united voices.

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Those harmonies would adorn some profound songs that seemed to speak for their entire generation. But their first hit was a playful trifle inspired by a train ride to an exotic location.

N Meets C and S

David Crosby was the linchpin. He met Graham Nash through Mama Cass Elliot in 1966. Subsequent to that, Crosby introduced Nash to Stephen Stills. Fortuitous meetings these, as all three members were finding life in their current musical situations a bit stifling. And they were all looking for other avenues.

Stills’ group, Buffalo Springfield, ran aground in 1968 when Neil Young started to lose interest in the proceedings. Crosby, meanwhile, had worn out his welcome with The Byrds. He was seeking a new gig upon his firing from that band.

Nash was still technically a member of The Hollies when the decision was made to join up with the other two. That came after they met at a party and Nash added his harmonies to Nash and Crosby as they sang the song “You Don’t Have To Cry”. The trio immediately realized that they were onto something special and decided to team up as a unit.

Hollies’ Haste

Part of the reason that Nash decided to move on from The Hollies was his desired artistic direction. Although they were extremely successful, the band’s music tended toward lightweight pop. Nash, upon hearing what some of the other British bands were doing in the second half of the 60s, wanted to try new things.

He was frustrated at the band’s reticence to record his original song “Kind Midas In Reverse”. When that song was released and didn’t do that well as a single, Nash could see the writing on the wall. Not only that, but he also felt that the band didn’t pay proper attention to a song he wrote about a holiday he took to Morocco.

At that time, Morocco had gained a reputation as a hippie haven. Nash, wanting to see what the fuss was about, took a train from Casablanca to Marrakesh. Bored by the passengers in first class, he moved to the back and found it brimming with fascinating life. That experience led to him writing “Marrakesh Express”.

“Express” Consideration

The Hollies took a half-hearted pass at recording the song after Nash wrote it in 1967. But they never finished it. When Crosby, Stills, & Nash formed, each member brought their original material to the table. “Marrakesh Express” was one of the songs that was offered by Nash for the trio’s 1969 self-titled debut album.

Many of the songs on that record stood out as soul-searching and heavy. Perhaps because it was light, frothy, and under three minutes, “Marrakesh Express” was chosen as the lead single. It made it to No. 28 in the US, while it also hit the Top 20 in the UK.

“Marrakesh Express” might not have been a monster hit. But it earned its place in music history for the way it introduced the listening public to the pristine harmonies of Crosby, Stills & Nash.

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