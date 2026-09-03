3 Folk Songs From 1972 That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes

The year 1972 was a hot spot for stunningly penned folk songs. There were a plethora of tracks shared this year, with lyrics that cut right to the heart of listeners, fulfilling the genre’s main function: capturing the human experience.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Heart Of Gold” — Neil Young

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“I want to live, I want to give / I’ve been a miner for a heart of gold / It’s these expressions I never give / That keep me searchin’ for a heart of gold,” the lyrics to this iconic 1972 Neil Young folk song read. This song is one of his most famous for a reason. Young searches for authenticity in this song, conveying a familiar sentiment his listeners can apply to their own lives.

“I’ve been to Hollywood, I’ve been to Redwood / I crossed the ocean for a heart of gold / I’ve been in my mind, it’s such a fine line / That keeps me searchin’ for a heart of gold,” he sings later on in the track. These simple lines do wonders in connecting with listeners, which is something every burgeoning songwriter strives for.

“Time In A Bottle” — Jim Croce

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Jim Croce flips between a melancholic verse and a sunny chorus in “Time In A Bottle”. Its unique structure has kept it in the rotation for decades now. If you’re vying to be a songwriter, this timeless track is a good place to start when looking for examples of the craft.

“I’ve looked around enough to know / That you’re the one I want to go / Through time with,” Croce sings in this simple but effective love song. When it comes to heartfelt sentiments, Croce delivers a perfect one here. Any songwriter would be fortunate to be able to pull off a track like this.

“Pancho And Lefty” — Townes Van Zandt

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This Townes Van Zandt song is considered one of the best folk tracks ever. This track tells the tragic tale of two outlaw companions and their bitter end.

“Pancho was a bandit, boys / His horse was fast as polished steel / Wore his gun outside his pants / For all the honest world to feel / But Pancho met his match, you know / In the deserts down in Mexico / Nobody heard his dying words / That’s the way it goes,” the lyrics read. If you’re looking to become a folk storyteller, there is no better song to seek out as inspiration.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)