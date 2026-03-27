3 Folk Songs That Still Give Us Chills, Decades After They Were First Released

Folk songs have a unique way of connecting to listeners. It is the genre of the human experience, whittling music down to its basic elements in the hopes of relaying a truth too important to hide underneath instrumentation. Because of this innate function, folk music can often hit us the hardest. The three folk songs below remain chill-inducing decades after their release. Revisit these integral folk offerings.

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[RELATED: How This Underrated Folk Singer-Songwriter From the 1970s Got the Comeback She Deserved 35 Years Later]

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” — Bob Dylan

One thing about the times is that they will always change. Though Bob Dylan penned this folk standard under different circumstances than we have now, the basic principle still rings true. “For the loser now / Will be later to win / For the times they are a-changin’,” the lyrics read. The idea that everything we now know to be true could flip on its head at any time is one that will likely never grow stale.

This song gave the audience chills back in 1964, but it is just as powerful today as it was back then. We can each find ways to connect to this song in modernity, using our feelings about the world to inform our understanding. In the decades to come, this song will likely take on new meaning, just as it has since its release.

“House Of The Rising Sun” — The Animals

This traditional folk song has origins almost as mysterious as the song itself. This song has been covered countless times by artists across different genres, but no one truly knows where it came from. You can feel that mystique while listening to any version of this folk song. It plays like a spell derived from some unknown source.

In the decades since The Animals released their version of this song, “House Of The Rising Sun” has become a chill-inducing standard. It’s impossible to escape the influence of this haunting track.

“Both Sides Now” — Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell’s songs are just about as chill-inducing as can be. Her lyricism is both personal and universal, striking a balance that would rewrite the songwriting rulebook. She has many songs that could be included on this list, but we’ve chosen “Both Sides Now.”

This song about how the true meaning of life can’t be pinned down is a sentiment that only gets better with age. This song helped Mitchell earn fame in her early years, but it never faltered, even as she released more complex offerings. Even today, this song is a stunner, speaking to the human experience in a way few artists have.

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