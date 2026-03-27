“We Hope Our Fans Understand”: Guns N’ Roses Band Member To Miss Upcoming Tour “Due To Unforeseen Personal Reasons”

Kicking off their world tour in a few days, Guns N’ Roses put the final touches on an experience that will take them through Latin America, Europe, and North America. With the tour lasting six months, the band promised, “This year belongs to you, Gunners.” Although excited to add another chapter to their ongoing legacy, Guns N’ Roses sadly announced that musician Melissa Reese would not be joining them on the tour.

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Posting a picture of Reese on the stage with the band, Guns N’ Roses offered little information behind the decision. The only message read, “Melissa Reese will not be joining the band on tour due to unforeseen personal reasons. We hope our fans understand.”

While not giving an exact reason, fans filled the comments with support. “ I hope everything is fine. We will miss you, and we are waiting for you to join some section of the Tour.” One comment added, “Hope she is ok. We’re really going to miss her energy and top-notch backing vocals.” With fans worried about Reese, others wondered what led to the decision.

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Melissa Reese A “Member Member” Of Guns N’ Roses

Reese first joined the rock group in April 2016 on the Not In This Lifetime Tour. Knowing the rich history surrounding Guns N’ Roses, Reese understood the image they spent decades perfecting. But at the same time, Reese told Rolling Stone, “GUNS is definitely still looked at as this dudes thing, where it’s a male club and there’s no place for a chick.”

Although that’s what some might think, Reese pushed back on the idea. And apparently, she had the support of the band. “You could not ask for a better group of dudes. That’s the band itself and everyone we work with. They’re protective of me. It’s beyond just having my back. We’re like a family, and they’re like my big brothers.” And for those still wondering, she declared, “I’m a member-member of Guns N’ Roses.”

Reese may be missing this tour, but her role in Guns N’ Roses isn’t going anywhere. And when the time is right, fans know she’ll be back where she belongs.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)