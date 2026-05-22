3 Vocal-Driven Songs That Shaped the Sound of the 1960s (And I Bet You’ve Forgotten Them)

Vocal-driven songs will always be a thing in music, but in the 1960s, tons of lyrically focused tunes became some of the most famous songs of the decade. The following three tunes, specifically, never got quite as famous as they should have been. Or, they’ve been forgotten by modern-day listeners. Let’s refresh your memory and listen to a few soul, folk, and psychedelic word-driven tunes from the 1960s that helped shape the decade’s sound.

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“Cry To Me” by Solomon Burke from ‘Rock ‘N Soul’ (1962)

It’s no surprise that soul music, especially soul music rooted in gospel, would yield the kind of passionate vocals and vocal delivery that would inspire musicians across genres in the 1960s. “Cry To Me” by Solomon Burke is just one such song. This gorgeous soul tune blends together elements of country music, gospel, and R&B so beautifully that it inspired plenty of Southern soul musicians who followed in Burke’s footsteps. “Cry To Me” was a No. 5 hit on the Billboard Hot R&B Sides chart upon its release.

“Everybody’s Talkin’” by Fred Neil from ‘Fred Neil’ (1968)

You probably remember Harry Nilsson’s version of this song, which became a Top 10 hit in 1968. But Fred Neil is the one who wrote it and first recorded it. Though, his recording from 1966 wouldn’t be released until the same year Nilsson’s version dropped. Neil’s version somehow didn’t even make it to the Hot 100 chart. It’s crazy to think, since this version has the kind of haunting, intimate energy to it that would be sought after among vocalists and singer-songwriters in later years.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock from ‘Incense And Peppermints’ (1967)

You might have forgotten about this sunshine psychedelic pop tune. But after just a few of the opening notes, you’ll be transported straight back to the Summer of Love in 1967. “Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock is one of the most famous vocal-driven psychedelic songs of the 1960s. It was a smash hit at the time, too. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also hit the Top 40 in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. It’s a real shame that Strawberry Alarm Clock didn’t have any other major hits in the US.

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns