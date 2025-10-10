3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From the Year 1970 That I Bet You Don’t Remember

The good ol’ 1970s were one of the most eclectic eras of music. And far too many charting hits from that decade have been forgotten about nowadays. In particular, I think the following three (somewhat) lost and forgotten songs from the year 1970 are just a few of the finest to come out of the early years of that decade. Let’s dive in! You might remember these songs, or they’ll be totally new to you. Either way, they’re bangers.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Are You Ready?” by Pacific Gas & Electric

Remember this hit song from blues rock outfit Pacific Gas & Electric? “Are You Ready?” was released in April 1970 and quickly made it to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also did similarly well on the R&B charts. If you’re a diehard R&B fan, you might recognize those gorgeous voices on backup. The vocal trio The Blackberries contributed to this song, and their talents really added a lot to the song.

Fun fact: There is a very vague reference to Jesus Christ in the opening of this song, which made it too controversial for AM radio at the time.

“It’s Only Make Believe” by Glen Campbell

Country crooner Glen Campbell made a hit out of this song, which happens to be a cover of a Conway Twitty tune from the late 1950s. Campbell’s version of “It’s Only Make Believe” did similarly well on the charts in August 1970. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The tune was also a hit in the UK. I don’t hear this version on country radio much nowadays, which is a real shame.

“Walk A Mile In My Shoes” by Joe South

“Walk A Mile In My Shoes” by Joe South is a real classic from early 1970, and one of the most poignant “lost” songs of the 1970s. I can’t remember the last time I heard this one out in the wild, which is surprising. This rock tune is a lovely ode to compassion and understanding, and it was quite a hit in 1970. The song peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and would later be covered by the likes of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more.

Photo by Jasper Dailey/ Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images