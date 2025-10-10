Ex-Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Drummer Thommy Price Dead at 68; Veteran Rocker Played With Scandal and Billy Idol

Drummer Thommy Price, who played with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for about 30 years, has died at age 68. The veteran rocker also enjoyed stints with Scandal and Billy Idol’s band. In addition, he was a prolific session musician who recorded with a variety of well-known artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

Price’s death was announced in a message posted early on October 10 on the Facebook page of his wife, Stefunny.

[RELATED: Ex-Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Member Ricky Byrd’s Upcoming Solo Album Features Steven Van Zandt, Former Wings Drummer Steve Holley]

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price,” the announcement begins. “A devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter, Thommy’s extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists. His energy, kindness, humor, and unmatched rhythm left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and every stage he graced.”

The message continued, “He will be deeply missed by his wife Stefunny Price, his beloved daughter Brooklyn and a big beautiful Italian family, friends, and countless fans around the world.”

The note concluded, “Information regarding a celebration of Thommy’s life will be shared soon. His music and spirit will live on forever—in every beat, every song, and every heart he touched. Service details to be announced in the next few days.”

Price joined Joan Jett & the Blackhearts in 1986, replacing founding drummer Lee Crystal. Thommy played on eight Jett & the Blackhearts studio albums before exiting the group in 2016. Among the many tunes he was featured on is the 1988 Top-10 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

More About Price’s Career

From 1982 to 1984, Price was a member of Scandal, the band fronted by singer Patty Smyth. He played drums on the group’s biggest hit, “The Warrior,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in ’84.

Price then joined Billy Idol’s backing band, playing with that group for several years during the mid-1980s. Thommy contributed to Idol’s hit 1983 album Rebel Yell, including playing drums on the title track.

Among the many other artists Price recorded with are Roger Daltrey, The Psychedelic Furs, Blue Öyster Cult, Debbie Harry, Ronnie Spector, Mink DeVille, The Waterboys, and Marshall Crenshaw.

Most recently, Price played on a track on ex-Jett and the Blackhearts guitarist Ricky Byrd’s 2025 solo album, NYC Made. Thommy appears on a song titled “RnR’s Demise (Has Been Greatly Exaggerated).”

Byrd paid tribute to his former bandmate in a post on his social media pages.

“As a drummer Thommy was solid as a rock, the best of the best and you could feel his kick drum shakin’ yer bones on stage,” Ricky wrote. “As a person he was Bowery Boys funny, and a sweetheart (most of the time) … I’m so happy and proud I got him to play on a track on my new [LP}. You’re gonna be missed pally.”

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)