3 Forgotten Country Songs From 1994 That Everyone Should Still Know

The 1990s churned out a lot of great country songs. These three country songs all came out in 1994, and still sound amazing, even if most people have already forgotten about them.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Between An Old Memory And Me” by Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt’s “Between An Old Memory And Me” is written by Keith Stegall and Charlie Craig. First recorded by Keith Whitley for Whitley’s 1989 I Wonder Do You Think Of Me album, Tritt later released it as a single. “Between An Old Memory And Me” is on Tritt’s Ten Feet Tall And Bulletproof album.

The heartbreaking tune says, “All my friends tell me that I’m a fool for holding on / And I know they’re trying to help me, but I’ve been a fool too long / And I don’t want to talk about it, so why can’t they just let me be? / This is just between an old memory and me.”

“Shut Up And Kiss Me” by Marcy Chapin Carpenter

Mary Chapin Carpenter’s only No.1 hit, “Shut Up And Kiss Me” is on her Stones In The Road album. A catchy tune, Carpenter wrote it and all 13 songs on the record by herself.

“I don’t even think about it,” Carpenter tells American Songwriter. “It’s just that’s what I’ve been doing for so long. I never really knew what co-writing was until I got a record deal. It was just me sitting down with my guitar, and a legal pad, and a pencil, and an eraser. That was just the way I did it.”

A newcomer at the time, Trisha Yearwood sings background vocals on “Shut Up And Kiss Me”. The song says, “Didn’t expect to be in this position, didn’t expect to have to rise above / My reputation for cynicism, I’ve been a jaded lady when it comes to love but / Oh baby just to feel this feeling that everything that you do gives me / It’s been too long since somebody whispered / Shut up and kiss me.”

“My Love” by Little Texas

A chart-topping single for Little Texas, “My Love” is on Little Texas’ sophomore Big Time project. Written by band members Brady Seals and Porter Howell, along with Tommy Barnes, “My Love” remains one of Little Texas’s biggest hits.

The romantic tune says, “My love / Are you ready for my love, my love / My love, my love is ready for you / If you’re looking for a heart that’s always true / Only to you, then my love / My love, my love is ready for you.”

“My Love” gained new life decades later. As of 2024, it reportedly had more than 50,000 fan videos on TikTok.

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