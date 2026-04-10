Did You Know the Songwriter Behind Blake Shelton’s Career-Launching Hit Also Penned This Christian Country Lead Single by Tracy Lawrence?

When it came to a career in music, David Kent didn’t have a singular path. Well-versed on the keyboard, the musician collaborated with Hall and Oates during the late 1970s. Although a highlight of his career, Kent didn’t stop there. For some fans, they might not know Kent’s name, but they definitely heard his talent as he wrote hits for Blake Shelton and Tracy Lawrence. With Kent leaving his mark on the industry over the last five decades, it’s worth taking a closer look at the two songs that helped cement his legacy as a songwriter.

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Although a songwriter himself, Shelton’s hit song “Austin” snagged the singer a No. 1 hit when he released it on his self-titled debut album. Snagging a hit song on his first album was a major feat for the rising singer at the time. Landing No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, “Austin” followed the aftermath of a failed relationship. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who decided to move to Austin after breaking up with her boyfriend.

While finding a new purpose in Austin, the woman couldn’t help but contact her former flame. To her surprise, his answering machine never changed, ending with “If this is Austin – I still love you.”

Given that “Austin” marked Shelton’s entrance into country music, Kent’s artistry played a crucial role in the singer’s career. Writing the lyrics alongside Kirsti Manna, Kent helped craft a story that resonated with listeners and set the tone for Shelton’s rise in country music.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Celebrates Jason Aldean’s 31 No. 1 Hits With Poem Roasting Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan]

David Kent Goes From Blake Shelton To Tracy Lawrence’s ‘The Rock’

Aside from helping launch Shelton’s career, Kent also lent his songwriting talents to Lawrence. While proving his abilities to craft a country hit, the songwriter took a different path when working with Lawrence on his debut Christian album, The Rock. Released in 2009, the album featured songs like “Every Prayer,” “Dear Lord,” and “I’m Done.”

Nestled near the end of the album was Kent with “Up to Him.” Collaborating with Tim Johnson on the lyrics, Kent once again found himself with a hit. At its core, “Up to Him” focused on a man trying to fix the past on his own terms. Dealing with mistakes, struggles, and relationships, the man eventually learns that some problems are bigger than him.

Leaning on his faith for answers, “Up To Hm” featured themes of redemption, faith, and surrender. As for its reception, “Up To Him” pushed The Rock to peak at No. 4 on the US Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

From heartbreak to faith, Kent showed he could tell a story no matter the subject. Always finding ways to connect to listeners, his songwriting proved that a great story, no matter the theme, will always find its audience.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)