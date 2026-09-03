3 Forgotten Country Songs From 1994 That Still Sound Radio-Worthy

In the mid-90s, country music drew in audiences with crossover hits and powerful storytelling. Here are some country songs from the year 1994 that everyone should take a listen to.

“Untanglin’ My Mind” by Clint Black

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In this country tune, Clint Black puts a bit of a pointed spin on heartbreak and tells his ex-love that after she drove him crazy, he’s busy “untangling [his] mind.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, I guess you’re glad to see I’m finally leaving

I know things for you will change now for the good

But it’s all that I can do to pack my suitcase

And walk away from you the way I should

And I can’t seem to find the voice of reason

Everything seems upside-down and right side wrong

While a part of me is here and won’t like leaving

The rest of me, the best of me is gone.

“I Try To Think About Elvis” by Patty Loveless

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This Patty Loveless song is a fun one. Songwriter Gary Burr explained to Bart Herbison how “I Try To Think About Elvis” came to be. Apparently, he was listening to a couple of DJs on the radio talk about a special Elvis stamp that was being created by the US Post Office. That’s when inspiration struck.

“I love songs with titles that make you want to listen to the song and go, ‘What is that about?’” he added. “So I heard him [one of the DJs] say, ‘I try to think about Elvis,’ and something just stuck in my head and I went upstairs and wrote the song.”

“We Can’t Love Like This Anymore” by Alabama

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This song by Alabama looks at a relationship that is quietly falling apart. As the song shares, it’s the kind of relationship that you think will get better with time but really is beyond fixing.

You’re lying right beside me

But you’re a million miles away

And if I ask you what’s the matter

You don’t have much to say

And I can tell that I’m not standing

Where I stood with you before

And we can’t love like this anymore.

Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM