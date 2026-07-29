3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s You Can Actually Work Out To

Have you ever tried to exercise to classical music? Of course, it doesn’t really work. There is a reason they play the stuff during massages and not during football games. Indeed, to get a great sweat going, you often need something with a heavier beat.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that boast rhythms good enough to get a sweat going. These are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s you can actually work out to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm from ‘Anthology’ (2001)

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This track opens with a bang. Not only does it offer incredible riffs and rhythms, but it also brings familiarity to the table. Most of us know the original from Michael Jackson. But Alien Ant Farm reinterpreted greatness and, in doing so, brought a unique energy and vibe to the work. This tune is like a backyard brawl. And have you ever seen one of those? They look exhausting! So, if you need a reason to get up and work out, just throw on this track.

“This Is Why I’m Hot” by Mims from ‘Music Is My Savior’ (2007)

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Sometimes you need to lose yourself in a song in order to get the most out of your workout. And “This Is Why I’m Hot” by Mims is one of those tunes that can envelop you like a dream. Not only does it have a repetitive chorus that you can move your feet to, but the eerie, ambient beat is like a pool of water you can submerge yourself in. Mims is both smooth and memorable. But more than anything, this song will give you nearly four minutes of exercise bliss. Then just put it on repeat!

“Party Like A Rockstar” by Shop Boyz from ‘Rockstar Mentality’ (2007)

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Like the Mims track above, this song is something that can take over your psyche. But unlike Mims, the Shop Boyz bring a bit more energy to the forefront. Heck, if your song is about partying like a rockstar, you’d bring the energy. Thankfully, Shop Boyz understood the assignment. And you can bring their work to the gym anytime you need. Want to run on the treadmills? Throw this number on and let it push you to new speeds.

Photo by Dimitri Mac