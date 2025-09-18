3 Forgotten Country Songs From the 60s That Deserve a Comeback

Country music had a revolution in the 1960s, as did almost every other genre of music. But with country songs from that decade, new artists emerged with new sounds and different subject matter, with some of country music’s most iconic artists coming into their own within the decade. We found three forgotten songs from the 1960s that deserve a comeback more than 60 years later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Try A Little Kindness” by Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell released “Try A Little Kindness” in 1969, the title track of his 13th studio album, out one year later. The song, written by Curt Sapaugh and Bobby Austin, has a message that is timeless, and even more appropriate now than ever.

“Try A Little Kindness” says in part, “You’ve got to try a little kindness / Yes, show a little kindness / Just shine your light for everyone to see / And if you try a little kindness / Then you’ll overlook the blindness / Of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets.”

Apparently, people in the 60s found the message applicable back then as well. “Try A Little Kindness” was a hit on the all-genre chart, along with the country chart and the pop chart. The song has also been covered by numerous artists since then, including Wanda Jackson and Foster & Allen, among others.

“Before I’m Over You” by Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn had so many hits in the 60s. “Before I’m Over You” can often be overlooked, but it shouldn’t be. The song, written by Betty Sue Perry, is the title track of Lynn’s sophomore album. The record also includes “Singing The Blues”, “Wine, Women And Song”, and more.

But even though Before I’m Over You” was released in 1964, the message is still relevant today.

In “Before I’m Over You,” Lynn sings, “I just can’t get it through my head you love another now instead / Can’t make myself believe we’re really through / I’m walkin’ up and down the hall talkin’ to the silent wall / I’ll lose my mind before I’m over you.”

Fortunately for Lynn, country songs about a broken heart don’t have an expiration date.

“She’s Got You” by Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline is best known for her songs like “Crazy” and “I Fall To Pieces”. But Cline had plenty of other good songs throughout her career, which was cut tragically short, including “She’s Got You.”

The song, written by Hank Cochran, says in part, “I’ve got the records / That we used to share / And they still sound the same / As when you were here / The only thing different / The only thing new / I’ve got the records / She’s got you.”

“She’s Got You” is Cline’s last No. 1 single. She was killed in a plane crash in 1963,

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns