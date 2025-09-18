Me and Ms. lang: The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Debuts New Duet Version of a Classic 1970s Philly Soul Hit, Featuring k.d. lang

Chrissie Hynde recently announced plans to release a new covers collection on October 17 titled Duets Special, featuring the Pretenders frontwoman collaborating with various guest singers. Hynde has now released a second advance track from the album that features her teaming up with acclaimed Canadian singer k.d. lang on a smokey version of Billy Paul’s chart-topping 1972 hit “Me and Mrs. Jones.”

The classic Philly soul tune about an extra-marital affair spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December of ’72.

Hynde and lang trade off vocal lines throughout their lounge-y, jazzy take on the tune. In a statement, Chrissie explained that she first met k.d. while The Pretenders were on tour with lang during the band’s early days.

“It was up in Canada,” Hynde recalled, “and we bonded right from the start because of our mutual interest in animal welfare.”

“Me and Mrs. Jones” is the first track on Duets Special, which is attributed to Chrissie Hynde & Pals. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. In addition, a visualizer video has premiered at Hynde’s official YouTube channel.

More About Duets Special

Duets Special will be the fourth album that Hynde has release under her own name. The 13-track collection also includes collaborations with Debbie Harry, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, Lucinda Williams, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Julian Lennon, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Cat Power, Rufus Wainwright, and the late Mark Lanegan.

Duets Special can be pre-ordered now. It will be available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats.

According to a press release, the tracks boast “stripped-down, intimate arrangements and minimal, refined instrumentation.”

The first advance track released from the album was Hynde’s duet with Wainwright on a version of the 1970s country-pop ballad “Always on My Mind.” Among the artists who previously have recorded the tune are Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, Willie Nelson, and Pet Shop Boys.

Duets Special also features covers of songs by The Rolling Stones, Morrissey, 10cc, The Beatles, and The Righteous Brothers.

More About “Me and Mrs. Jones”

“Me and Mrs. Jones” was co-written by the famed Philadelphia songwriting and production duo Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, along with lyricist Cary Gilbert.

In 1973, Paul won a Grammy for the tune in the Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male category. In 2018, Paul’s recording of “Me and Mrs. Jones” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Chrissie Hynde & Pals: Duets Special Track List:

“Me & Mrs. Jones” – featuring k.d. lang “Can’t Help Falling In Love” – featuring Mark Lanegan “Sway” – featuring Lucinda Williams “Dolphins” – featuring Dave Gahan “First of the Gang to Die” – featuring Cat Power “Always on My Mind” – featuring Rufus Wainwright “Every Little Bit Hurts” – featuring Carleen Anderson “I’m Not In Love” – featuring Brandon Flowers “It’s Only Love” – featuring Julian Lennon “Try to Sleep” – featuring Debbie Harry “County Line” – featuring Alan Sparhawk “Love Letters” – featuring Shirley Manson “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration” – featuring Dan Auerbach

