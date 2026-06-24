3 Forgotten Country Songs From the 80s That True Country Music Fans Will Remember Forever

The 80s in country music were quite the decade. In the 1980s, so many of the best songs in country music were released, including these three songs that every true country music fan will remember forever.

“Can’t Even Get The Blues” by Reba McEntire

Play video

Reba McEntire’s first No. 1 hit, “Can’t Even Get The Blues” came out in 1982. The song, written by Rick Carnes and Tom Damphier, appears on McEntire’s Unlimited album.

Videos by American Songwriter

McEntire had to convince her manager to let her record the song. As usual, McEntire’s instincts were correct.

“I had a long period of time between my first single to my number one record,” McEntire says. “It took a long time, but boy, it was worth it.”

A song about knowing a relationship is really, really over, “Can’t Even Get The Blues” says, “I can’t even get the blues no more / I try to worry like I did before / And nothing happens when I walk the floor / So what am I supposed to do / I toss and turn but then I fall asleep / I’m going under but it’s not too deep / You want to hurt me but it’s just no use / I can’t even get the blues.”

“Song Of The South” by Alabama

Play video

Alabama ruled the 1980s in country music, with plenty of hits. But one of their best is “Song Of The South”. A multi-platinum single, “Song Of The South” is written by Bob McDill. Released in 1988, the song appears on Alabama’s Southern Star album.

A story about a family growing up in the Great Depression, “Song Of The South” says, “Cotton on the roadside, cotton in the ditch / We all picked the cotton but we never got rich / Daddy was a veteran, a southern democrat / They oughta get a rich man to vote like that singing / Song, song of the south / Sweet potato pie, and I shut my mouth / Gone, gone with the wind / There ain’t nobody looking back again.”

“Step That Step” by Sawyer Brown

Play video

Sawyer Brown’s second single and first No.1. hit, “Step That Step” came out in 1984. The song, written by lead singer Mark Miller, is on the band’s eponymous debut record.

The feel-good song says, “You take the bitter ’til you find the sweet / And when you got that crowd, and it’s screamin’ loud / You leave them sittin’ on the edge of their seat / You gotta step that step / Walk that walk / Shake that thing / Honey, talk that talk.”

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images