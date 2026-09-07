3 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1973 That Still Sound Radio-Worthy

The music of 70s pop was a cross between disco, rock, and funk sounds. Here are some forgotten pop hits from the year 1973 that still make an impression on us.

“Could It Be Magic” by Barry Manilow

Play video

When writing “Could It Be Magic,” Manilow essentially took Chopin’s “Prelude Op. 28, No. 20 in C Minor” and added his own melody and lyrics on top.

Videos by American Songwriter

When he played this one live, he wasn’t sure how “Could It Be Magic” would be received, as he told Anthems We Love. Luckily, he was pleasantly surprised.

“And I went out there and thought, ‘This is going to be dreadful.’ After I finished ‘Could It Be Magic,’ I saw people standing up and I thought they were running, they were running to get out. But they were giving me a standing ovation,” he shared. “And it was the first standing ovation I ever had. And it was because of ‘Could It Be Magic’.”

“Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye

Play video

This one definitely falls a little bit more under the soul category, but “Let’s Get It On” did reach No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Singles chart a few months after its release, making it a pop hit.

According to Marvin Gaye, Let’s Get It On, the album, was about sex and love.

“I can’t see anything wrong with sex between consenting anybodies,” he wrote in the liner notes of the album. “I think we make far too much of it. After all, one’s genitals are just one important part of the magnificent human body … I contend that SEX IS SEX and LOVE IS LOVE. When combined, they work well together, if two people are of about the same mind. But they are really two discrete needs and should be treated as such. Time and space will not permit me to expound further, especially in the area of the psyche. I don’t believe in overly moralistic philosophies…”

“Diamond Girl” by Seals & Crofts

Play video

“Diamond Girl” is about a captivating, charismatic woman. This song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Oh, my love

You’re like a precious stone

Part of earth where

Heaven has rained on.

Makes no difference

Where you are

Day or nighttime

You’re like a shining star.

Photo by: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images