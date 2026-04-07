3 Forgotten Rock Artists From the 1970s You Need To Rediscover Today

A ton of amazing artists hit the world of rock in the 1970s, and far too many of them have been forgotten today. Such is the nature of time. Still, I think the following three rock artists from the 1970s deserve to be rediscovered today. Let’s take a look!

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John Miles

Diehard fans of John Miles could never forget this English rock singer, guitarist, and keyboardist. When it comes to the general mainstream consciousness, though, most might only remember him by “Music” from 1976. That’s unfair, considering how talented he was and how many genuinely fantastic records he released in the 1970s through the 1990s. Sadly, most of his recognition was earned in Europe and Australia, and he didn’t quite solidify a fan base in the States. Stranger In The City and More Miles Per Hour are essential listening. Miles passed on in 2021 at the age of 72.

Judee Sill

A singer-songwriter at her core, Judee Sill also produced quite a bit of folk rock and baroque rock-leaning music during her time. Sadly, Sill is still so unbelievably underrated today. And the two lone albums she released in the early 1970s were commercial flops when they were released. And we lost Sill far too young in 1979 at the age of only 35. If you like your folk rock with a touch of religious or spiritual reverence, give either her self-titled debut or Heart Food a spin.

Rory Gallagher

Remember Rory Gallagher? This Irish singer-songwriter is known for countless works in blues and hard rock. He is fondly known by many as “the greatest guitarist you’ve never heard of” and “Ireland’s first rock star.” This entry on our list of forgotten rock artists of the 1970s released quite a few albums during that decade, both as a soloist and as part of the band Taste. The live albums Live Taste from 1971 and Irish Tour ‘74 from 1974 provide very authentic glimpses into what he was like on stage. Heck, just the above-embedded video alone is a great example of how powerful Gallagher was on stage. Sadly, Gallagher passed at the age of 47 in 1995, after enduring several years in ill health.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns