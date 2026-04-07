Glen Powell’s Country Comedy Film Takes Shape With Official Title

Over the last few years, Glen Powell has extended his stardom in Hollywood when starring in films like Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, and Anyone But You. While often considered a rom-com powerhouse, the actor explored other genres that included action, suspense, and even horror. Always looking for new avenues in the movie business, it seems that Powell teamed up with Judd Apatow for a country music tale that showed the ups and downs of stardom. While once called “untitled country music comedy”, the film officially has a title.

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Before Powell shared the name of his upcoming film, the project was promoted as a country singer struggling with the realization that his career is spiraling out of control. Hoping to rise to the top once again, Powell’s character will do nearly anything to feel the spotlight once more. Alongside Powell, the film will feature Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias, and Cristin Milioti.

As for the title, the film will be called The Comeback King, marking a playful nod to the genre while leaning into the chaotic, comedic journey of a fading star. Again, with Apatow signed on to the project, The Comeback King has already started to generate buzz among fans. But sadly, they will have to wait.

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When Does Glen Powell’s ‘The Comeback King’ Release In Theaters?

Looking forward to Apatow’s newest film, The Comeback King won’t hit theaters until February 5, 2027. Still, fans cared little about having to wait another year, as comments read, “I’m here for it. Whatever it is. I need it now.” Another person added, “Stop making me wish my year away.”

While adding a star like Powell to the lineup is sure to draw a crowd, Apatow has become a trusted name in comedy. Known for his ability to blend humor with character-driven stories, the director gained stardom thanks to Knocked Up, Superbad, Step Brothers, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, and more.

Between Powell’s rising star power and Apatow’s track record, The Comeback King feels like a perfect pairing. And to make it better, a comedy about a failing country singer needed a soundtrack. Wanting the soundtrack to embrace the rich history of country music, the producers called on ERNEST and Lukas Nelson to help bring the film’s sound to life.

With that kind of talent both on screen and behind the scenes, The Comeback King is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedies of 2027.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)