3 Forgotten Rock Songs From 1977 That Still Sound Radio-Worthy

In 1977, rock fans heard songs like “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and “Heroes” by David Bowie. In a year that exceeded genre expectations, here are a few songs that you might’ve missed.

“Draw The Line” by Aerosmith

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This song was the first single released for its album of the same name in 1977. When it came to the Draw The Line album, there were a lot more hands on deck than was typical for Aerosmith.

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“A lot of people had input into that record because Steven and I had stopped giving a f**k,” Joe Perry told Stephen Davis. “‘Draw The Line’, ‘I Want To Know Why’, and ‘Get It Up’ were the only things Steven and I wrote together. Tom, Joey and Steven came up with ‘Kings and Queens’, and Brad played rhythm and lead. Brad and Steven wrote ‘The Hand That Feeds’, which I didn’t even play on because I’d stayed in bed the day they recorded it and Brad played great on it anyway.”

“Turn To Stone” by Electric Light Orchestra

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With a sound that’s kind of reminiscent of The Beach Boys and Elton John, “Turn To Stone” is probably one of the most fun-sounding songs in Electric Light Orchestra’s discography.

Referring to a section of “Turn To Stone” that happens after the second chorus, ELO’s Jeff Lynne shared with Rolling Stone: “There’s a part in the middle where I talk super fast. I just felt like it needed something simple in the middle of the song. I often used to put a funny little piece in a song just in case I get bored with it. I’d go, ‘Well, maybe this is going on too long. I’ll think of something daft to put in there.’”

“Going For The One” by Yes

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“Going For The One” is about possibility and going after what you really want. Its lyrics are actually pretty direct, even though they’re masked by Yes’ distinct rock persona.

Get the idea, cross around the track

Underneath the flank of a thoroughbred racing chaser

Getting the feel as the rhythm flows

Would you like to go and shoot the mountain masses

And here you stand no taller than the grass sees

And should you really chase so hard

The truth of sport plays rings around you.

Photo by: Victor Chavez/WireImage