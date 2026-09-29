4 Rascal Flatts Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

Country powerhouse Rascal Flatts has always known how to strike a balance between sentimental and hooky in their songs. Here are some of the group’s strongest lyrics, from “My Wish” to “Life Is A Highway”.

“My Wish”

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“My wish, for you, is that this life becomes all that you want it to.”

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When I heard this song for the first time, it literally took my breath away. “My Wish” is the kind of song that you know can only come from an authentic place because of how honest it is. The song was written for co-writer Jeffery Steele’s teenage daughter Justine, who had accused her father of writing songs for her other sisters and not her. I’d say he wrote himself out of the ballpark with this one.

“I Like The Sound Of That”

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“Wanna hear you say come on over / ‘Cause when you tell me to come on over / I like the sound of that.”

“I Like The Sound Of That” reminds us exactly what it is about a classic country hook that makes it feel so satisfying. In this song, the narrator lists a variety of different sounds (the shower turning on, coffee pouring, a locked door) and ends the chorus with one of his favorite sounds of all. This song is fun, upbeat, and happy-go-lucky. Honestly, we can’t get enough of it.

“Fast Cars And Freedom”

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“Yeah, to me / You don’t look a day over fast cars and freedom / That sunset river bank, first time feeling, oh.”

This song makes aging sound blissful, as Gary LeVox tells the listener that being with her feels like being a teenager. As Levox told Songfacts, he was newly married when he wrote this one.

“I just became a new dad. The story of that song was how I didn’t know what was going on in life,” he explained. “I was a new artist and had just gotten married and just became a dad, so everything was new. It was like, ‘Wow, I’m an adult now! I sure want back to when it was just about fast cars.’”

“Life Is A Highway”

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“Life is a highway / I want to ride it all night long.”

I mean yeah, this classic pretty much speaks for itself. There’s not much about “Life Is A Highway” that doesn’t make you want to cruise with the windows down. Honestly, if you’re not singing along by the second chorus, I’m concerned for your well-being.

Photo by: Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio