3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Some songs just put you in a good mood. And when you’re in a good mood, shopping is more fun. You feel lighter, like there is more energy in your step. You could browse the windows for hours and hours. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three rock tracks from back in the day that grease the wheels of commerce. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1960s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys (Single, 1966)

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If shopping malls and grocery stores are trying to get their customers to feel good during their stints browsing the aisles, then why not play music that’s literally about those good vibes? Indeed, the 1996 track, “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys, even with all its eerie harmonies and weird instrumentation, is a fan favorite. The tune eases people. With The Beach Boys, it’s always about the vocal harmonies. And on “Good Vibrations” those harmonies are in full force. No wonder we all love this tune!

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“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas from ‘If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears’ (1966)

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There is something eternally pleasant about the idea of California. Whether or not you’ve had a good time in the region, the idea of it is lovely. It’s always bright and sunny. People are smiling. It’s warm. There are possibilities everywhere. So, when The Mamas & The Papas sing about the Sunshine State on this iconic 1966 track, it’s impossible not to feel good. It’s impossible not to imagine those warm days. Maybe it’s time to purchase some suntan lotion, maybe some orange juice. Ah, California…

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles (Single, 1963)

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Before The Beatles were growing out their hair and playing music fit for yoga retreats, the band was writing almost-saccharine pop songs about holding hands on a first date. Well, even if the 1963 song “I Want To Hold Your Hand” is a bit bubblegum, it is also a fan favorite. People love The Beatles, and they love this song. So, perhaps it’s no surprise it gets pumped out via the overhead speakers at plenty of malls and stores even more than 60 years after its release.

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