5 of the Most Impressive Vocal Performances in 1980s Rock Music

1980s rock ‘n’ roll as a whole was big, brash, and in your face, so it’s no surprise that the vocal performances followed suit. This decade produced some of the beltiest songs in modern musical history, with singers pushing the limits of their instrument in thrilling, impassioned ways. These five rock tracks from the 1980s feature some of the most impressive vocal performances of the decade.

“Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi

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Bon Jovi frontman and namesake Jon Bon Jovi has suffered through vocal issues in his older years, which seems like an inevitability when listening back to songs like “Livin’ On A Prayer”. Any muscle will wear down after heavy lifelong use, and Bon Jovi was certainly using every last bit of vocal strength for this impressive belter, key change and all.

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“Alone” by Heart

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Ann Wilson has one of the most iconic voices in rock ‘n’ roll history, and Heart’s late-era foray into power ballads really let her talents shine. While this writer will always have a soft spot for their 1970s work, it’s hard to deny the sheer power behind tracks like “Alone”. The emotion behind her high belt easily makes this one of the most impressive vocal performances of 1980s rock.

“Take On Me” by a-ha

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Though not strictly rock ‘n’ roll, a-ha’s “Take On Me” has enough grit—and impressive vocal features—to land on this list, too. The real star of this song is the chorus, which features Morten Harket soaring up into his falsetto. Having full control over such two different vocal registers is no small feat, and Harket does it beautifully.

“Faithfully” by Journey

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Journey is an obvious choice when considering impressive vocal performances in rock history. Honestly, virtually any Journey song could fit the bill. However, we’ve gone with “Faithfully” because, similarly to Heart, power ballads just have a way of making the voice, well, sing. Steve Perry imbues immense power into a fairly gentle and vulnerable idea, striking the perfect balance between hard and soft.

“Juke Box Hero” by Foreigner

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Finally, wrapping up this list of impressive vocal performances in rock is “Juke Box Hero” by Foreigner. The verses are nothing to write home about. But as a former voice student, this writer has to give credit where credit is due. You try singing the vowels in the phrase “juke box hero” at the very tippity-top of your vocal register. Lou Gramm was at his best here, expertly dictating the song’s dynamics through the intensity of his delivery.

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