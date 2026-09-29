3 Rock Songs From 1991 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the early 1990s had its own unique sound. Among the many great hits that came out throughout the decade are these three incredible songs. All out in 1991, I still crack a smile when I hear them today.

“Wind Of Change” by Scorpions

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Scorpions’ “Wind Of Change” is on their Crazy World record. The band’s lead singer, Klaus Meine, is the only writer of the song.

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“Wind Of Change” says, “The future’s in the air / I can feel it everywhere / Blowing with the wind of change.”

“Wind Of Change” is Scorpions’ final No. 1 single. In 2025, the group released a biopic about their musical journey, named after this song.

“Rhythm Of My Heart” by Rod Stewart

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“Rhythm Of My Heart” is on Rod Stewart’s Vagabond Heart album. It was written by Marc Jordan and John Capek.

The song says, “Oh, the rhythm of my heart / Is beating like a drum / With the words, ‘I love you’ rolling off my tongue.”

“Rhythm Of My Heart” may seem like a sentimental tune. However, it’s really about war. It’s a message that is clear in the song’s accompanying video, which tells the story of a soldier coming home after the war has ended.

Before Stewart released “Rhythm Of My Heart”, it was first recorded by Dutch artist René Shuman for his eponymous debut album. Vagabond Heart is one of Stewart’s most successful records. The project also includes Stewart’s “It Takes Two” duet with Tina Turner, plus “The Motown Song” and “Rebel Heart”.

“Shining Star” by INXS

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INXS includes “Shining Star” on Live Baby Live, their first live album. Band members Andrew Farriss and Michael Hutchence are the writers of the song.

“Shining Star” is a bit of a cautionary tale. The song says, “Drove your mind and cheat your heart / Make you wanna feel before it gets too hot / Let them gun you down while you run around / Before your shining star has gone.”

Interestingly, a then-unknown singer, Keith Urban, sings background vocals on this song.

“I was living with some friends in Crows Nest,” Urban recalls. “[INXS member] Kirk Pengilly called and said, ‘Do you want to come to the studio? The whole band is here.’ Hell yeah. I was dragged in next to Michael Hutchence to do backing vocals on ‘Shining Star.’ It was surreal.”

“Shining Star” is the only single from Live Baby Live.

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