3 Forgotten 90s Country Songs That Feel Like Growing Up

From The Chicks to George Strait, the 90s have always had a flair for curating that country music magic. Here are a few 90s country songs that take us back, even if we weren’t around when they made it big.

“Check Yes Or No” by George Strait

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George Strait has plenty of memorable songs in his catalog, but “Check Yes Or No” is definitely a personal favorite. I think we all remember being in elementary school and passing notes to our crushes. Strait captures this memory in song, explaining how real love can learn a lot from the simplicity of childlike affection.

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Do you love me, do you wanna be my friend?

And if you do

Well then don’t be afraid to take me by the hand

If you want to

I think this is how love goes, check yes or no.

“Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

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What better country song is there about growing up than Alan Jackson’s tune about the Chattahoochee River? Jackson’s co-writer, Jim McBride, brought him the idea after realizing how close the actual river was to where Jackson grew up. Jackson and McBride finished the song right before his soundcheck for a show, and the country star wound up playing it that very night.

“…It’s a song about having fun, growing up, and coming of age in a small town,” Jackson said in the liner notes for The Greatest Hits Collection. “Which really applies to anyone across the country, not just by the Chattahoochee. We never thought it would be as big as it’s become.”

“She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

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Yearwood pays homage to teenage love in “She’s In Love With The Boy”. The song follows Katie, who’s dating Tommy, whom her father thinks has “the short end of the stick” when it comes to thinking. But, as Yearwood explains, Katie couldn’t care less because she’s just so in love. Something about this song will always capture that first-love feeling for me.

In an interview with CMT, Yearwood explained how she tweaked the song to better fit the little girls that would later fall in love with the track.

“…There was a line that said, ‘They’re too busy holding onto one another to give a damn about the show.’ So I changed the lyric to to even care about the show. After I watched every little girl sing that song over and over again, I was so grateful that I had changed that lyric just a tiny bit…”

Photo by: Stuart Mostyn/Redferns