3 British Invasion Bands From the 1980s Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

From a musical perspective, the first British Invasion took place in the 1960s when bands like The Beatles came to America from across the ocean. Since then, several more waves of acts have come ashore.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three bands from back in the day that came to the US from the UK to entertain. Indeed, these are three British Invasion bands from the 1980s whose melodies still echo decades later.

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Duran Duran

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Officially, this band got going in Birmingham, England, in the late 1970s. But it was 1980 when the group landed on an official lineup. In 1981, Duran Duran released their debut self-titled LP, and a year later, Duran Duran released their signature hit, the 1982 offering, “Hungry Like The Wolf”. It’s a song that you can hear playing in your mind as soon as you read the title. You can hear the synth-driven music, the droning, metronomic vocals. Duran Duran was British-made and American-loved.

The Cure

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This British-born group started officially in Crawley, West Sussex, England, in the mid-to-late 1970s. The band released their debut LP, Three Imaginary Boys, in 1979, and then seven more followed during the 1980s. Quickly, The Cure became a fan favorite in the burgeoning punk rock movement. Today, The Cure is known for hits like “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Just Like Heaven”. But more than any track, the outfit stands for an idea. You can be yourself. You can sing the songs you want to sing. You can thrive on your own two feet and with your own six strings. That’s invaluable stuff.

Tears For Fears

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Let us let you in on a little secret. Your favorite band’s favorite band is Tears For Fears. We’re certain of it. Whether you’re into pop, rock, electronic, metal—whatever it is. We just know your favorite band has a Tears For Fears album playing right now and the lead singer is staring at his favorite Tears For Fears poster on his bedroom wall. Indeed, the British-born group is beloved by many (and especially other musicians). But with songs like “Mad World” and “Head Over Heels”, how could you not love the band from Somerset, England.

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