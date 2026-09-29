4 Bands Formed in 1966 That Would Go on To Shape Rock ‘N’ Roll as We Know It

From the rise of bands to the evolution of rock ‘n’ roll to the introduction of psychedelia, to say the 1960s were a prolific period for music would be a hefty understatement. Bands that came out of this decade, especially in the late 1960s, when rock ‘n’ roll began to develop a sharper edge, would go on to shape the genre as we know it today. That includes these four bands that were formed in 1966.

Cream

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We’ll start this list of incredible bands that formed in 1966 with the rock ‘n’ roll supergroup Cream, featuring Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Jack Bruce. Baker had developed his career in Blues Incorporated and the Graham Bond Organization, Clapton got his start with The Yardbirds and The Bluesbreakers, and Bruce was Baker’s bandmate in GBO. Together, the short-lived trio contributed some of the most iconic rock ‘n’ roll cuts of all time, including “White Room” and “Sunshine Of Your Love”.

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Buffalo Springfield

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Buffalo Springfield did more than just establish the new hippie-fied West Coast sound gaining traction in the 1960s, which is no small feat on its own. (“For What It’s Worth” and “Mr. Soul” did a tremendous amount of heavy lifting in this regard.) But this group also helped establish the professional careers of Neil Young and Stephen Stills. These two Buffalo Springfield members would go on to collaborate alongside Graham Nash and David Crosby, helping to define the folk-rock of the latter half of the decade.

The Monkees

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The Monkees are a unique addition to this list of bands formed in 1966 because “band,” to some, might be a generous descriptor. The fact that the group was created for a television sitcom of the same name might encourage some to discredit their contributions to 60s rock and pop. However, there’s no denying the lasting power of hit songs like “I’m A Believer” and “Daydream Believer”. Moreover, in a broader sense, The Monkees helped establish the concept of creating bands and artists from scratch and the success that’s possible therein.

Steve Miller Band

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Steve Miller Band can be a divisive name in the rock ‘n’ roll realm. For some, they’re too soft. For others, they’re too heady. And for Miles Davis, they were “non-playing motherf**kers.” Regardless of one’s personal opinion on the group, Steve Miller Band contributed some incredible cuts to the rock ‘n’ roll canon after forming in 1966. From “The Joker” to “Take The Money And Run” to “Fly Like An Eagle”, the Steve Miller Band’s sound undoubtedly helped shape the vibe of 1970s rock.

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