3 Forgotten Songs From 1966 I Bet You Haven’t Heard in Literal Decades

I’m still bummed out that these iconic pop songs from 1966 have become somewhat forgotten in favor of other massive radio hits from the time. These tunes might not make it to the radio constantly, but they still live in my heart. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Cherish” by The Association from ‘And Then… Along Comes The Association’

This soft rock song was a No. 1 smash in 1966, and it was virtually inescapable for months after it dropped in August of that year. And yet, I almost never hear this tune anymore, especially when compared to still-popular tunes like “Paint It, Black” by The Rolling Stones and “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys from 1966.

“Cherish” was written by Terry Kirkman and was allegedly penned in half an hour. The song ended up being a hit love song for his band, The Association. “Cherish” peaked at No. 1 in both the US and Canada.

“Sweet Pea” by Tommy Roe from ‘Sweet Pea’

This Top 10 smash was your typical sweet bubblegum pop hit of its time. There’s no denying that “Sweet Pea” by Tommy Roe was hugely popular after it dropped. But now? I don’t think I’ve ever heard this song on the radio from the 1990s onward, even on oldies stations. What gives?

“Sweet Pea” by Tommy Roe was written by Roe himself and is probably best known for that iconic drum break at the beginning of the song. The tune peaked at No. 1 in Canada and New Zealand, and made it to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

“Walk Away Renée” by The Left Banke from ‘Walk Away Renée/Pretty Ballerina’

This is one of those songs that got a lot of love from listeners and critics alike back in the day, but somewhat slipped through the cracks over the years. It’s far from a radio staple nowadays, and that’s a shame. This song from The Left Banke really doesn’t deserve to be on a list of forgotten songs from 1966.

“Walk Away Renée” was written by Michael Brown, Tony Sansone, and Bob Calilli. The baroque pop classic would go on to be hugely successful, peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and reaching the Top 10 in Canada and New Zealand as well.

(Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)