3 Songs From 1978 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

Remember what it was like to finally purchase or inherit your first car? It’s quite the feeling, and there was nothing quite like driving one’s new car to high school on weekday mornings. If only we could capture that feeling again on our daily commutes to work. Alas, it’s not the same. But what is the same, at least for many a 70s teen, is the enduring music taste that likely formed during those teen years. If you were one of many teens who blasted these three 1978 songs from your car speakers,

“You’re The One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta from ‘Grease: The Original Soundtrack From The Motion Picture’

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Grease took over popular culture in a huge way in 1978. Likewise, much of the music from the musical film’s soundtrack became hits on the radio, including the unforgettable duet between John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, “You’re The One That I Want”. That iconic bubblegum pop tune peaked at No. 1 almost across the board, including charts in the US, UK, and much of Europe. Today, “You’re The One That I Want” is still considered one of the best-selling singles in music history.

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“An Everlasting Love” by Andy Gibb from ‘Shadow Dancing’

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Written by one brother (Barry Gibb) and recorded by another (Andy Gibb), “An Everlasting Love” was bursting at the seams with talent. This song would have been a solid Bee Gees tune. But Andy Gibb did an excellent job of recording it as a solo hit. And, of course, teenagers at the time were obsessed with this disco easy-listening tune. “An Everlasting Love” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 on numerous other US charts.

“Blame It On The Boogie” by The Jacksons from ‘Destiny’

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The Jacksons scored quite a few hits in the late 1970s, including “Blame It On The Boogie”. And nobody loved The Jacksons at the time in 1978 more than teens, who I’m sure blasted many of their disco hit songs in their cars on the way to school.

Mick Jackson originally released a solo version that year, which didn’t quite break the Top 40 in the US. The Jacksons’ version also didn’t get much love on the Hot 100. However, their version was a No. 8 hit in the UK and a No. 3 hit on the Hot R&B Singles chart in the US.

(Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)