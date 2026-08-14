3 Underrated Country-Rock Bands From the 1970s That Should Be Household Names Today

Country-rock had quite the heyday in the 1970s. Back then, it seemed like mashing together two wildly popular genres was the formula for success. Bands like Eagles, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Charlie Daniels Band, and others rose to prominence with their country-rock stylings. Some bands, though, remain sorely underrated in country-rock’s history. Let’s take a look at just a few country-rock bands from the 1970s that deserved way more love than they got.

The Flying Burrito Brothers

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I don’t think there’s a case of a country-rock band being this influential and yet so criminally underrated on the commercial side quite like the case of The Flying Burrito Brothers. The genius brains of Gram Parsons and Chris Hillman essentially formed the foundation of what country-rock would become. All of their work in the 1970s is incredible. Their one album on the cusp of the 1970s, their 1969 debut The Gilded Palace Of Sin, was wildly ahead of its time. And yet, this group of talented musicians never quite became household names, nor did they make it to the Top 100 on the Billboard 200 chart.

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New Riders Of The Purple Sage

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New Riders Of The Purple Sage was around for many decades beyond the 1970s, but that initial decade boasts some of their most incredible career works. Their country roots had that psychedelic flavor that made them stand out, and their self-titled album from 1971 (plus Powerglide from 1972, honestly) remains an amazing piece of work. And yet, outside of their success with the single “Panama Red”, New Riders Of The Purple Sage really aren’t household names. That’s a huge shame in my opinion.

Pure Prairie League

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Pure Prairie League is still around today, thankfully. But you just can’t beat the heft and quality of the work this entry on our list of underrated country-rock bands dropped in the 1970s. Pure Prairie League dropped a handful of Top 40 albums in the 1970s. They’re probably best known for the hit songs “Amie” from 1975 and the 1980 track “Let Me Love You Tonight”. And yet, I rarely hear their music on classic country or rock radio. What gives?

If you want just a taste of the magic this country-rock group made, I recommend listening to Bustin’ Out from 1972 in its entirety.

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